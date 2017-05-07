Oregon plan could put more steelhead near Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Oregon hope to get hatchery steelhead returning to creeks that feed the Rogue River so anglers will have more luck catching steelhead in the Grants Pass area.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is acclimating about 6,500 young steelhead in Greens Creek for two weeks in hopes the fish will return to the same area in several years as 8-pound (3.5-kilogram) adults.

Biologists tell the Mail Tribune that by keeping the steelhead from Cole Rivers Fish Hatchery in Greens Creek before releasing them, the steelhead will remember Greens Creek and return to that area.

Fish and Wildlife is also focusing on getting steelhead to return to nearby Skunk Creek.

Greens and Skunk creeks are considered devoid of wild salmon and steelhead due to artificial and natural barriers.