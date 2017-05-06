Wyden to address healthcare at Hillsboro town hall

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Senator Ron Wyden will likely be talking healthcare when he greets voters at a town hall meeting in Hillsboro Saturday evening.

Wyden told KOIN he is vowing to fight the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, which passed in the House earlier this week. The American Health Care Act now goes on to a Senate vote.

Wyden said the AHCA is “unfair” and would destroy protections for pre-existing conditions.

“The bill would allow states to waive the protection people have from discrimination from pre-existing conditions,” he said. “Once you do that, you take America back to the days where healthcare was for the healthy and wealthy.”

He said it gives a tax break from the Medicare tax for couples who make more than $250,000 a year or singles who make $200,000. At the same time, Wyden said, it cuts the Medicaid program by around $800 billion.

Wyden said the town hall tonight won’t be dedicated to healthcare, but he expects it to be a hot topic.

Earlier Saturday, the senator spoke at the Return and Remember event at the Portland Expo Center. The event reflected on the internment of Japanese Americans from Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.