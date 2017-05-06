Toddler OK after falling 16 feet from window

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A toddler fell about 16 feet from a window in St. Helens Thursday night, Columbia River Fire and Rescue said.

A neighbor saw the 2-year-old boy fall and rushed to help him. Medics said the boy was alert and conscious when they got to the house and he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire department issued this warning about window falls:

The warm sunny spring weather on Thursday allowed people to open their windows for fresh air. Spring is the most dangerous season for window falls, where children are most at risk. Children will find themselves wandering towards those wide-open windows for a glimpse of summer. Prevent their fall and serious injury or death from the window by using stops or guards that allow the window to be partially open. An inexpensive device can save a child from serious injury or death! Learn more at www.stopat4.com. #stopat4