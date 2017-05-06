Sandy HS art students vie for $50K prize from Vans

SANDY, Ore. (KOIN) — Art students at Sandy High School are among the regional winners in a contest sponsored by Vans Shoes that will present the overall winning school with $50,000.

The 8th annual Vans Custom Culture art competition began in January. Students in Dan Shanklin’s art class at Sandy High School entered the contest and set out to design different artwork for different Vans shoes. The national competition recognized 5 regional winners, and Sandy High School won this region.

Online voting for the overall winner continues through Wednesday, May 10. Schools will get a chance to go to LA and present their design and the winning school will get the money for its art program.