5 horses to watch in 143rd Kentucky Derby

(AP) — The Kentucky Derby is up for grabs.

The starting gate will once again be full with 20 horses vying to wear the garland of red roses.

Most of the 3-year-olds will be running 1 1/4 miles for the first time on Saturday. Besides the distance, the traffic-choked conditions typically eliminate half the field in the opening quarter-mile.

Here are five horses to watch:

ALWAYS DREAMING

Appears to be coming into his own after impressive five-length win in Florida Derby. Always Dreaming has the potential to be the first Derby favorite for trainer Todd Pletcher, who will have two other starters in the race. The dark bay colt prefers to run at the lead or close to it. His sire Bodemeister finished second in the 2012 Derby. He has three wins in five career starts and earnings of $648,900. Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez have one Derby win apiece. The main knock against the colt is that his two wins as a 3-year-old have come against lesser competition.

CLASSIC EMPIRE

The colt won last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on his way to earning 2-year-old male champion honors. Then again, only three other colts have won year-end honors since 2000 and gone on to win the Derby the following season. Classic Empire has the highest earnings of $2.1 million among the horses expected to make the field, with five wins in seven career starts. He’s coming off a win in the Arkansas Derby. Trainer Mark Casse has never won the Derby and neither has jockey Julien Leparoux. His sire Pioneerof the Nile was second in the 2009 Derby and he also sired 2015 Triple Crown champion American Pharoah.

GIRVIN

The colt topped the Derby leaderboard with 152 points earned in prep races. But the Louisiana Derby winner has a crack in his right front hoof that has compromised his training in the last week. Trainer Joe Sharp has used a special shoe, a hyperbaric chamber and therapeutic waters to get Girvin in shape to run on Saturday. Sharp is married to retired jockey Rosie Napravnik, who exercises the colt and is her husband’s assistant. Girvin has won three of four starts, with his only loss on turf. His jockey is Hall of Famer Mike Smith, who has a reputation for winning big-money races. Smith has never ridden Girvin, but he picked up the mount after Mastery, his top Derby contender, got hurt.

GUNNEVERA

The chestnut colt is a closer ready to pounce if he gets set up by a strong early pace. His earnings of $1.1 million are second-most on the Derby leaderboard. This is the first Derby starter for trainer Antonio Sano, who survived two kidnappings in his native Venezuela before moving to Miami. Jockey Javier Castellano, also from Venezuela, was just elected to racing’s Hall of Fame and in search of his first Derby win. His best finish was fourth in 2013. The colt has four wins in nine career starts and finished third in the Florida Derby. His sire, Dialed In, won the 2011 Florida Derby and finished eighth in the Kentucky Derby.

IRISH WAR CRY

Had solid victories in Holy Bull and Wood Memorial, making it seem like the Fountain of Youth was an off day for him. The colt is a son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin, who finished third in the 2007 Derby. Has four wins in five career starts. The chestnut colt likes to press the pace. No New Jersey-bred horse has won the Derby since Cavalcade in 1934, and none has run in the race since Dance Floor took third in 1992. Owner Isabelle de Tomaso, who is in her 80s, is the daughter of Amory Haskell, for whom the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park is named. Tomaso was a race car driver in the 1950s. Trainer Graham Motion won the Derby with Animal Kingdom in 2011; jockey Rajiv Maragh has never won it.

Get to know each horse in the Kentucky Derby

1. LOOKIN AT LEE

Odds: 20-1

Owner: L and N Racing LLC

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

Career record (starts-first-seconds-thirds): 9-2-2-2

Earnings: $452,795

Points: 32

Notable performance: Third in Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.

___

2. THUNDER SNOW

Odds: 20-1

Owners: Godolphin (Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, et al)

Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 8-4-2-0

Earnings: $1,621,063

Points: 100

Notable victory: Grade 2 UAE Derby in Dubai-Meydan.

___

3. FAST AND ACCURATE

Odds: 50-1

Owners: Kendall E. Hansen, Skychai Racing (Harvey Diamond, Jim Shircliff), Bode Miller

Trainer: Mike Maker

Jockey: Channing Hill

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-3-1-0

Earnings: $340,362

Points: 50

Notable victory: Grade 3 Spiral Stakes at Turfway Park.

___

4. UNTRAPPED

Odds: 30-1

Owner: Michael Langford

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Career record (starts-first-seconds-thirds): 6-1-3-1

Earnings: $259,658

Points: 34

Notable performances: Second in Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes, LeComte Stakes; third in Grade 2 Rebel Stakes.

___

5. ALWAYS DREAMING

Odds: 5-1

Owners: Brooklyn Boyz Stables, Teresa Viola Racing

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: John Velazquez

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 5-3-1-1

Earnings: $648,900

Points: 100

Notable victory: Grade 1 Florida Derby.

___

6. STATE OF HONOR

Odds: 30-1

Owners: Conrad Farms (Manfred and Penny Conrad)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Jose Lezcano

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 10-1-4-2

Earnings: $382,548

Points: 62

Notable performances: Second in Grade 1 Florida Derby, Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby; third in Grade 3 Sam F. Davis.

___

7. GIRVIN

Odds: 15-1

Owner: Brad Grady

Trainer: Joe Sharp

Jockey: Mike Smith

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 4-3-1-0

Earnings: $874,400

Points: 150

Notable victories: Second in Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, Risen Star.

___

8. HENCE

Odds: 15-1

Owner: Calumet Farm (Brad Kelley)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-2-1-1

Earnings: $462,601

Points: 50

Notable victories: Grade 3 Sunland Derby.

___

9. IRAP

Odds: 20-1

Owner: Reddam Racing

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Mario Gutierrez

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 8-1-3-1

Earnings: $760,000

Points: 113

Notable victory: 33-1 long shot became first maiden to win Grade 2 Blue Grass at Keeneland.

___

10. GUNNEVERA

Odds: 15-1

Owner: Peacock Racing Stables (Solomon Del-Valle, Guillermo Guerra, Jaime Diaz)

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 9-4-2-1

Earnings: $1,170,200

Points: 84

Notable victories: Grade 1 Fountain of Youth.

___

11. BATTLE OF MIDWAY

Odds: 30-1

Owners: WinStar Farm, Don Alberto Stable

Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Career record (starts-first-seconds-thirds): 4-2-1-1

Earnings: $290,000

Points: 40

Notable performance: Second in Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby.

___

12. SONNETEER

Odds: 50-1

Owner: Calumet Farm

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux

Jockey: Kent Desormeaux

Career record (starts-first-seconds-thirds): 10-0-4-2

Earnings: $284,445

Points: 30

Notable performances: Second in Grade 2 Rebel Stakes; fourth in Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.

___

13. J BOYS ECHO

Owner: Albaugh Family Stables

Trainer: Dale Romans

Jockey: Luis Saez

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-2-1-1

Earnings: $349,600

Points: 63

Notable victory: Grade 3 Gotham Stakes.

___

14. CLASSIC EMPIRE

(asterisk)Odds: 4-1 (favorite)

Owner: John C. Oxley

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Career record (starts, firsts, seconds, thirds): 7-5-0-1

Earnings: $2,120,220

Points: 132

Notable victories: Has won last three Grade 1 starts including the Arkansas Derby and last fall’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

___

15. McCRAKEN

Odds: 5-1

Owner: Whitham Thoroughbreds

Trainer: Ian Wilkes

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Career record: (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 5-4-0-1

Earnings: $410,848

Points: 40

Notable victories: Grade 3 Sam F. Davis Stakes; Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes as a 2-year-old.

___

16. TAPWRIT

Odds: 20-1

Owners: Bridlewood Farm, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-3-1-0

Earnings: $343,902

Points: 54

Notable victory: Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby.

___

17. IRISH WAR CRY

Odds: 6-1

Owner: Isabella De Tomaso

Trainer: Graham Motion

Jockey: Rajiv Maragh

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 5-4-0-0

Earnings: $699,460

Points: 110

Notable victories: Grade 2 Wood Memorial and Holy Bull, both by at least three lengths.

___

18. GORMLEY

Odds: 15-1

Owners: Jerry and Ann Moss

Trainer: John Shirreffs

Jockey: Victor Espinoza

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-4-0-0

Earnings: $920,000

Points: 125

Notable victory: Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby by a half-length over Battle of Midway in second of three starts as 3-year-old.

___

19. PRACTICAL JOKE

Odds: 20-1

Owner: Klaravich Stables, William H. Lawrence

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-3-2-1

Earnings: $1,015,800

Points: 74

Notable victories/performances: Grade 1 wins in Champagne and Hopeful Stakes as a 2-year-old. Consecutive seconds in Fountain of Youth and Blue Grass as a 3-year-old.

___

20. PATCH

Odds: 30-1

Owner: Calumet Farm

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Career record (starts-first-seconds-thirds): 3-1-2-0

Earnings: $230,020

Points: 40

Notable performance: Second in Grade 2 Louisiana Derby.