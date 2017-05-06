5 horses to watch in 143rd Kentucky Derby

(AP) — The Kentucky Derby is up for grabs.
The starting gate will once again be full with 20 horses vying to wear the garland of red roses.
Most of the 3-year-olds will be running 1 1/4 miles for the first time on Saturday. Besides the distance, the traffic-choked conditions typically eliminate half the field in the opening quarter-mile.
Here are five horses to watch:
ALWAYS DREAMING
Appears to be coming into his own after impressive five-length win in Florida Derby. Always Dreaming has the potential to be the first Derby favorite for trainer Todd Pletcher, who will have two other starters in the race. The dark bay colt prefers to run at the lead or close to it. His sire Bodemeister finished second in the 2012 Derby. He has three wins in five career starts and earnings of $648,900. Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez have one Derby win apiece. The main knock against the colt is that his two wins as a 3-year-old have come against lesser competition.
CLASSIC EMPIRE
The colt won last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on his way to earning 2-year-old male champion honors. Then again, only three other colts have won year-end honors since 2000 and gone on to win the Derby the following season. Classic Empire has the highest earnings of $2.1 million among the horses expected to make the field, with five wins in seven career starts. He’s coming off a win in the Arkansas Derby. Trainer Mark Casse has never won the Derby and neither has jockey Julien Leparoux. His sire Pioneerof the Nile was second in the 2009 Derby and he also sired 2015 Triple Crown champion American Pharoah.
GIRVIN
The colt topped the Derby leaderboard with 152 points earned in prep races. But the Louisiana Derby winner has a crack in his right front hoof that has compromised his training in the last week. Trainer Joe Sharp has used a special shoe, a hyperbaric chamber and therapeutic waters to get Girvin in shape to run on Saturday. Sharp is married to retired jockey Rosie Napravnik, who exercises the colt and is her husband’s assistant. Girvin has won three of four starts, with his only loss on turf. His jockey is Hall of Famer Mike Smith, who has a reputation for winning big-money races. Smith has never ridden Girvin, but he picked up the mount after Mastery, his top Derby contender, got hurt.
GUNNEVERA
The chestnut colt is a closer ready to pounce if he gets set up by a strong early pace. His earnings of $1.1 million are second-most on the Derby leaderboard. This is the first Derby starter for trainer Antonio Sano, who survived two kidnappings in his native Venezuela before moving to Miami. Jockey Javier Castellano, also from Venezuela, was just elected to racing’s Hall of Fame and in search of his first Derby win. His best finish was fourth in 2013. The colt has four wins in nine career starts and finished third in the Florida Derby. His sire, Dialed In, won the 2011 Florida Derby and finished eighth in the Kentucky Derby.
IRISH WAR CRY
Had solid victories in Holy Bull and Wood Memorial, making it seem like the Fountain of Youth was an off day for him. The colt is a son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin, who finished third in the 2007 Derby. Has four wins in five career starts. The chestnut colt likes to press the pace. No New Jersey-bred horse has won the Derby since Cavalcade in 1934, and none has run in the race since Dance Floor took third in 1992. Owner Isabelle de Tomaso, who is in her 80s, is the daughter of Amory Haskell, for whom the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park is named. Tomaso was a race car driver in the 1950s. Trainer Graham Motion won the Derby with Animal Kingdom in 2011; jockey Rajiv Maragh has never won it.
Get to know each horse in the Kentucky Derby
1. LOOKIN AT LEE
Odds: 20-1
Owner: L and N Racing LLC
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Corey Lanerie
Career record (starts-first-seconds-thirds): 9-2-2-2
Earnings: $452,795
Points: 32
Notable performance: Third in Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.
___
2. THUNDER SNOW
Odds: 20-1
Owners: Godolphin (Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, et al)
Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor
Jockey: Christophe Soumillon
Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 8-4-2-0
Earnings: $1,621,063
Points: 100
Notable victory: Grade 2 UAE Derby in Dubai-Meydan.
___
3. FAST AND ACCURATE
Odds: 50-1
Owners: Kendall E. Hansen, Skychai Racing (Harvey Diamond, Jim Shircliff), Bode Miller
Trainer: Mike Maker
Jockey: Channing Hill
Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-3-1-0
Earnings: $340,362
Points: 50
Notable victory: Grade 3 Spiral Stakes at Turfway Park.
___
4. UNTRAPPED
Odds: 30-1
Owner: Michael Langford
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
Career record (starts-first-seconds-thirds): 6-1-3-1
Earnings: $259,658
Points: 34
Notable performances: Second in Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes, LeComte Stakes; third in Grade 2 Rebel Stakes.
___
5. ALWAYS DREAMING
Odds: 5-1
Owners: Brooklyn Boyz Stables, Teresa Viola Racing
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: John Velazquez
Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 5-3-1-1
Earnings: $648,900
Points: 100
Notable victory: Grade 1 Florida Derby.
___
6. STATE OF HONOR
Odds: 30-1
Owners: Conrad Farms (Manfred and Penny Conrad)
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Jose Lezcano
Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 10-1-4-2
Earnings: $382,548
Points: 62
Notable performances: Second in Grade 1 Florida Derby, Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby; third in Grade 3 Sam F. Davis.
___
7. GIRVIN
Odds: 15-1
Owner: Brad Grady
Trainer: Joe Sharp
Jockey: Mike Smith
Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 4-3-1-0
Earnings: $874,400
Points: 150
Notable victories: Second in Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, Risen Star.
___
8. HENCE
Odds: 15-1
Owner: Calumet Farm (Brad Kelley)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Florent Geroux
Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-2-1-1
Earnings: $462,601
Points: 50
Notable victories: Grade 3 Sunland Derby.
___
9. IRAP
Odds: 20-1
Owner: Reddam Racing
Trainer: Doug O’Neill
Jockey: Mario Gutierrez
Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 8-1-3-1
Earnings: $760,000
Points: 113
Notable victory: 33-1 long shot became first maiden to win Grade 2 Blue Grass at Keeneland.
___
10. GUNNEVERA
Odds: 15-1
Owner: Peacock Racing Stables (Solomon Del-Valle, Guillermo Guerra, Jaime Diaz)
Trainer: Antonio Sano
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 9-4-2-1
Earnings: $1,170,200
Points: 84
Notable victories: Grade 1 Fountain of Youth.
___
11. BATTLE OF MIDWAY
Odds: 30-1
Owners: WinStar Farm, Don Alberto Stable
Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer
Jockey: Flavien Prat
Career record (starts-first-seconds-thirds): 4-2-1-1
Earnings: $290,000
Points: 40
Notable performance: Second in Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby.
___
12. SONNETEER
Odds: 50-1
Owner: Calumet Farm
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
Jockey: Kent Desormeaux
Career record (starts-first-seconds-thirds): 10-0-4-2
Earnings: $284,445
Points: 30
Notable performances: Second in Grade 2 Rebel Stakes; fourth in Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.
___
13. J BOYS ECHO
Owner: Albaugh Family Stables
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Luis Saez
Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-2-1-1
Earnings: $349,600
Points: 63
Notable victory: Grade 3 Gotham Stakes.
___
14. CLASSIC EMPIRE
(asterisk)Odds: 4-1 (favorite)
Owner: John C. Oxley
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Julien Leparoux
Career record (starts, firsts, seconds, thirds): 7-5-0-1
Earnings: $2,120,220
Points: 132
Notable victories: Has won last three Grade 1 starts including the Arkansas Derby and last fall’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.
___
15. McCRAKEN
Odds: 5-1
Owner: Whitham Thoroughbreds
Trainer: Ian Wilkes
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
Career record: (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 5-4-0-1
Earnings: $410,848
Points: 40
Notable victories: Grade 3 Sam F. Davis Stakes; Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes as a 2-year-old.
___
16. TAPWRIT
Odds: 20-1
Owners: Bridlewood Farm, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-3-1-0
Earnings: $343,902
Points: 54
Notable victory: Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby.
___
17. IRISH WAR CRY
Odds: 6-1
Owner: Isabella De Tomaso
Trainer: Graham Motion
Jockey: Rajiv Maragh
Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 5-4-0-0
Earnings: $699,460
Points: 110
Notable victories: Grade 2 Wood Memorial and Holy Bull, both by at least three lengths.
___
18. GORMLEY
Odds: 15-1
Owners: Jerry and Ann Moss
Trainer: John Shirreffs
Jockey: Victor Espinoza
Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-4-0-0
Earnings: $920,000
Points: 125
Notable victory: Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby by a half-length over Battle of Midway in second of three starts as 3-year-old.
___
19. PRACTICAL JOKE
Odds: 20-1
Owner: Klaravich Stables, William H. Lawrence
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Joel Rosario
Career record (starts-firsts-seconds-thirds): 6-3-2-1
Earnings: $1,015,800
Points: 74
Notable victories/performances: Grade 1 wins in Champagne and Hopeful Stakes as a 2-year-old. Consecutive seconds in Fountain of Youth and Blue Grass as a 3-year-old.
___
20. PATCH
Odds: 30-1
Owner: Calumet Farm
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Career record (starts-first-seconds-thirds): 3-1-2-0
Earnings: $230,020
Points: 40
Notable performance: Second in Grade 2 Louisiana Derby.