Keizer man gets 29 years for rape, sex abuse

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A 40-hear-old Keizer man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for raping and sexually abusing a young girl.

The Statesman Journal reports that Sean Michael Johnson received the sentence Wednesday.

A jury in April convicted Johnson of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree rape.

Johnson was arrested in 2016 after a girl in 2014 who was then under the age of 7 told an Oregon Department of Human Services caseworker that Johnson had raped her.

Officials were unable to locate Johnson until April 2016 when he was involved in a domestic dispute.