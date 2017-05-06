Heroes honored for saving Trooper Cederberg’s life

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not every day first responders are called upon to help one of their own but that was the situation on Christmas Day 2016 when the call went out that an officer was down.

First responders involved in saving Oregon State Trooper Nic Cederberg’s life were honored with the Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Special Unit Citation on Saturday.

Oregon State Trooper Nic Cederberg was critically wounded after being hit by 7 bullets in his arms, torso and back. James Tylka, the suspect who shot him, was just feet away, hiding in the bushes as police rushed in.

Eli Sanders, Stan Smith, Joe Twigg, Anthony Cristofaro and Christopher Pierce were the officers on scene who took down the suspect.

Other officers and TVF&R crew members honored were: Daniel Hernandez, Wes Johnson, Jorge Solache, Jeffrey Tarabochia, Joseph Tarmichael Ian Yocum, Gregory Mau, Brian Mintie and Dean Schulze.

“I got there as the shots were getting fired off,” Officer Daniel Hernandez with Tualatin police said.

Twigg, an Army National Guard vet, provided first aid to Cederberg using a combat trauma kit, and paramedics from TVF&R who provided advanced life support care and got him to the hospital.

“It was pretty awesome to see everybody working together, all the law enforcement agencies, I couldn’t even tell you how many were on scene,” Lt. Dean Shulze said. “But everybody I think with all the training we’ve been doing recently with active shooter stuff and things like that, they worked very seamlessly with things and we slipped right into that as seamless as they were in working with Mr. Cederberg.”

Teamwork and training won out over emotions that day as officers worked to eliminate the threat and paramedics got Cederberg the medical care he needed.

Cederberg was hospitalized for 48 days and he continues to recover from those injuries. A GoFundMe for Cederberg has raised nearly $100,000.