Gang team investigates gunfire on NE MLK

There are no known injuries

Police siren, generic. (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dekum Street Saturday night.

Portland police said the suspect, a black man in his 30s, was seen running east on Dekum Street from MLK. The suspect is 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall with a medium build and wearing all black.

Police said they found evidence of gunfire and damage to a bus shelter at Bryant Street, not there are no known injuries.

The gang enforcement team is investigating the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call 503.823.3333.