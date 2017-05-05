Woman jailed for causing Fairview T-bone crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 21-year-old homeless woman is being charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after causing a T-bone crash and narrowly missing a school bus during a high speed pursuit.

Ashley Diane White appeared in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon and was charged with third-degree assault, hit and run, fleeing police, and reckless driving.

The investigation started on Wednesday, May 3 when Fairview Police attempted to pull over a driver near the intersection of 227th and Halsey.

When the vehicle stopped, the officer saw the driver and passenger switch seats, according to court documents.

The new driver was later identified as White. She fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for a stoplight at the intersection of 223rd and Halsey, causing a T-bone crash involving three cars. Three people were injured.

After the crash, White got out of her vehicle and fled the scene, according to court documents.

A bystander chased her down and held her for police.

Jail booking records show that White uses meth daily and marijuana weekly.

Her bail is nearly $1 million she is currently facing criminal charges in two separate cases.