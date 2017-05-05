Wife dead, husband in prison in suicide pact gone wrong

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who had a suicide pact with his wife buried her in a shallow grave but didn’t keep the pact will now spend 3 years in prison.

The badly decomposed body of Anna Proietti was found September 9, 2016 by a Yamhill County deputy in a shallow grave near the county line with Tillamook. An autopy led authorities to positively identify the 21-year-old, but what caused her death was not revealed.

Her 41-year-old husband, Brian David Henry of Salem, was arrested about 3 weeks later and indicted for manslaughter. Investigators found the suicide pact between the couple, and said Henry helped Proietti take her own life and then buried her body.

Henry accepted a plea deal on May 1, 2017. He’ll spend 3 years in prison for attempted 2nd-degree manslaughter and was ordered to pay for Proietti’s funeral expenses.