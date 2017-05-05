Vista House celebrates 99th birthday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vista House is celebrating its 99th birthday!

The Vista House was, and still is, the first rest stop on the Columbia River Highway for travelers heading east to the Dalles.

“To me it’s one of the most beautiful places in the Gorge. You have a panoramic view East, you have a panoramic view West. It’s a beautiful point to have this building in a beautiful place in a welcoming place,” said park manager Clay Courtright.

The Columbia River Highway was designed for scenery, not speed, and the view from Vista House is what highway designers of a hundred years ago wanted people to remember when they went back to where they came from and reflected on their drive.

“A lot has changed here over the years but as far as access to all the beautiful places and recreational sites people still demand that really and it’s a beautiful place to come and enjoy,”

The Oregon State Parks Department’s goal is to maintain one of the state’s great treasures and give drivers a place to feel welcome and enjoy.