PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are looking for a 10-year-old boy who left home and hasn’t returned.

Timothy Ross left his house near Garrison and Morrison Road around 4:30 p.m. to play.

Police have checked nearby parks and schools but didn’t find him.

Timothy is 5-foot-3-inches tall, 80 pounds and had blond hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you see him, call 911.