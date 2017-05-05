Two charged in death of man found in shed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a shed in Brush Prairie, Washington on April 27.

Raymond Brandon, 34, was shot in the chest about a week before his body was found, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Neil Alway, 39, and Ashley Barry, 31, were already being held at the Clark County Jail when investigators found reason to believe they were connected to the crime. Always is charged with first degree murder, robbery and kidnapping and Barry is charged with kidnapping and robbery in the first degree.