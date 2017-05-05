Portlanders start sticking gum to Old Town wall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re a fan of chewing gum and urban art, you might be excited to stick your ABC gum on the side of Ronin Living Art Tattoo Parlor in Old Town.

Dustin Kendig at Ronin Living Art Studio had the idea to create a gum wall, like the one in Seattle, to clean up the neighborhood.

“The gum wall is just an idea we had to get rid of the bums that hang out down here and use the sidewalks as a toilet,” Kendig told KOIN when the idea was first proposed.

Many are chewing gum & sticking their creativity on #Portland's new #GumWall @ NW 3rd & Couch . #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/ujNKdDVLCx — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) May 6, 2017

Starting May 5, you can add your wad to the wall on NW 3rd Avenue and Couch Street. The gum wall kicked off with a party including free food, drinks and gum.

“I think it’s pretty cool…Nice and cool and dirty,” said Jason Meyer, who created a gum sculpture of Rick Sanchez from the TV show “Rick and Morty.”