PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning.

Portland Police say the man was hit on SE 82nd Avenue just south of Flavel Street at 4:33 a.m. Preliminary information indicates the suspect driver was in a small red sedan and continued driving southbound on SE 82nd Avenue after hitting the man.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SE 82nd Avenue is closed in both directions from Flavel to Malden Streets.

UPDATE: Closure on 82nd now shortened to between Flavel and Malden. #pdxtraffic #koin6news pic.twitter.com/ZMKU8yL297 — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) May 5, 2017