Man charged for SE Portland gang shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 29-year-old man is charged in connection with a gang related shooting that happened in Southeast Portland.

A grand jury indicted Michael Anthony Canell back in March with charges of attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment was unsealed Friday after Canell was transferred into the custody of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office after serving time in Washington State prison.

On Wednesday September 23, 2015, at 8:31 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Southeast 85th Avenue and Brooklyn Street.

As officers were responding to the scene an additional call was received indicating that one person was injured in the shooting.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a Portland hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Records show that Canell has 7 felony, 3 misdemeanors, and 7 probation violation convictions.

He is currently on supervision out of Clark County, Washington for hit and run.