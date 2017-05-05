Man accused of exposing himself to children

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of public indecency involving children at a Portland community center.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release that Jon McKinley Clark exposed himself to a 7 and 10-year-old in March and a 7-year-old in April at the East Portland Community Center.

Police say there’s no information to indicate more victims but anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Gandy at 503-823-0185 or by email at stephen.gandyportlandoregon.gov.