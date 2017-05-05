Ex-Duck Colt Lyerla escapes Washington County jail

Colt Lyerla was serving 6 months for forgery

John William Howard, Hillsboro Tribune Published:
Colt Lyerla, March 28, 2017 (Washington County Sheriff's Office)
Colt Lyerla, March 28, 2017 (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBORO, Ore. (Hillsboro Tribune) — Washington County officials have confirmed reports that Colt Lyerla, a former star for the University of Oregon Ducks football team, has flown the coop.

Officials say Lyerla, who was sentenced to serve six months forgery charges in late April, escaped from county custody by climbing through a window on Thursday. An alarm sounded from a first-floor dorm at the Community Corrections building just before 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A warrant has been issued for Lyerla’s arrest.

The Hillsboro Tribune is a media partner with KOIN 6 News

Colt Lyerla, left, at an NFL combine drill in February 2014. Top to bottom, Washington County mug shots from 2014, 2016, 2017
Colt Lyerla, left, at an NFL combine drill in February 2014. Top to bottom, Washington County mug shots from 2014, 2016, 2017