Ex-Duck Colt Lyerla escapes Washington County jail

HILLSBORO, Ore. (Hillsboro Tribune) — Washington County officials have confirmed reports that Colt Lyerla, a former star for the University of Oregon Ducks football team, has flown the coop.

Officials say Lyerla, who was sentenced to serve six months forgery charges in late April, escaped from county custody by climbing through a window on Thursday. An alarm sounded from a first-floor dorm at the Community Corrections building just before 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A warrant has been issued for Lyerla’s arrest.