Another Chase Bank inside Fred Meyer robbed

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest in a series of Chase Bank robberies happened Wednesday afternoon inside the Fred Meyer in Raleigh Hills.

Around 2:30 p.m., a white man, about 5-feet-10, wearing a dark beanie hat and a blue-and-black North Face coat gave a note to a teller demanding money and claiming he was armed. He left quickly with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Washington County deputies and a K9 team searched but did not find the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call 503.629.0111.

Another Chase Bank inside a Tualatin Fred Meyer was robbed March 10. Another robber dubbed the Bandaged Bandit hit 3 Chase Banks inside Fred Meyer stores in Portland, Salem and Albany between March 8 and March 30.