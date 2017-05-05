2 robbed at gunpoint, shot at in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Police say they were sitting in their car at NE 11th Avenue and Sumner Street at 2:36 a.m. when two men, one with a gun, walked up to them and demanded they give them their things. As the suspects were walking away, they fired shots into the car, damaging it.

Neither victim was injured in the shooting.

Officers responded and searched the area for the suspects but could not find them.

The suspect with the gun was described as black, 22 years old, 5’11” tall, medium build, wearing a bandana covering his face. The second suspect was described as similar to the first, wearing a white tank top and carrying a knife.