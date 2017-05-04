Vancouver schools: No homework for K-3rd grade

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Vancouver Public Schools has revised its homework policy, eliminating at-home work for its youngest students completely.

The district says that “current research shows that homework assignments given to children in primary grades offer few, if any, educational benefits.” The new guidelines are meant to support teaching and learning goals, improve instruction and enhance achievement.

The VPS board of directors approved the revised policy at the April 11, 2017, school board meeting.

Guidelines for assigning homework

The frequency and duration of mandatory assignments should be:

1. Kindergarten through third grade – students should not be required to complete homework assignments. Encouragement should be provided to engage in family home learning activities such as reading to and with their child, outside play, puzzles and games, etc.;

2. Fourth and fifth grades – homework assignments of two to four assignments a week, each lasting not more than 15 to 45 minutes, will take into account the student’s developmental age, learning goals and program of studies;

3. Sixth through eighth grade – three to five assignments a week, each lasting 45 to 75 minutes;

4. Ninth through 12th grade – three to five assignments a week, each lasting 75 to 120 minutes; and

5. Students enrolled in special K-12 programs, including language immersion, Highly Capable, Honors, Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, and College in the High School may have additional assignments in accordance with program goals and requirements.