Tigard PD: Special needs bus driver abused girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tigard-Tualatin school bus driver for special needs children has been charged for crimes related to the sexual abuse of a child.

Tigard Police say 60-year-old Mario Mendez Ruiz of Hillsboro abused a girl on the bus after all the other children had been dropped off beginning in late March.

On two occasions, he drove the bus to a nearby neighborhood, parked and sat next to the girl and abused her. He paid her money and told her not to tell anyone.

The girl eventually told her mother about the abuse. Officials aren’t aware of any other victims.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.