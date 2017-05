PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record breaking warm day in the Portland metro area, thunderstorms are rolling through Oregon.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Multnomah, Clackamas, Skamania and Hood River Counties.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Portland metro area through 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, the thunderstorms could produce half dollar sized hail.

It would be a good idea to get cars covered so you don't have to deal with hail damage of any sort.#orwx #wawx — Joseph Dames (@JosephKOIN) May 4, 2017

The storm is moving north toward Cascade Locks at about 25 mph.

Heads up to those in Cascade Locks, the path of the storms below coming your way. Severe weather continues this late afternoon. @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/MomrXFTppw — Joseph Dames (@JosephKOIN) May 4, 2017

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 4pm for areas including: Mount Hood Village, Zigzag, Welches, Rhododendron And Brightwood. pic.twitter.com/NcnHKirVou — Claire Anderson (@ClaireKOIN) May 4, 2017