Police: Father passed out in car with daughters in back

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 36-year-old father was arrested on Sunday after St. Helens Police found him passed out in the drivers seat of a car with his daughters asleep in the back.

Officials say they found Richard Amos Shellbe passed out behind the wheel of a running car at the intersection of S. 18th and Church Street around 1:30 a.m. Officers saw his daughters, ages 6 and 9, asleep in the back seat.

3.5 grams of methamphetamine and a pipe were found on Shellbe. Officers found a loaded .40 caliber handgun in the drivers seat, more pipes and other items used to manufacture methamphetamine in the car.

A pipes was handed to the officers by one of Shellbe’s daughters.

Shellbe is charged with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Reckless Endangering and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

The girls were placed into the custody of the Department of Human Services.