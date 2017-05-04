Local 5th graders raise money to help refugees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three 5th graders at a Wilsonville school recently signed up for an after school program called Change Makers and they decided to go big.

Maddie, Lola and Ashley may only be in 5th grade at Lowrie Primary School, but they’ve set their sights on an issue the world is watching. They’re trying to help people across the world who’ve had to flee their countries with just the clothes on their backs.

“They have the refugee camps but like, the kids have no schools, barely enough food and water,” Maddie said. “And because there’s no school the only option for kids is to work because they’re not getting a good education like we are.”

The Change Makers group usually focuses on local issues, but the girls decided they want to help Syrian refugees and their teacher was all for it.

“They were so passionate about wanting to make change that I wanted to empower them to keep working on that,” teacher Jackie Fuller said.

The girls posted fliers and posters around the school and created a fundraising page, with the money going to Mercy Corps, which is based in Portland.

“All of our parents put our website on their Facebook pages, and Instagram,” Ashley said. “Spread the word around.”

They spread the word to help Mercy Corps provide food, water and supplies to Syrians not only in camps around the world, but also those stuck in their war-torn country.

“They’re just like us because they’re human, we’re human, we’re equal,” Ashley said. “Doesn’t matter how much money they have, we have, we’re equal.”

The girls hope to raise at least $1,000, but they would love to exceed that goal.