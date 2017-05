WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) — An elderly man was critically injured when an old tree toppled on top of him at an adult care facility, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

The 20-foot tree fell Thursday evening on the 20000 block of Willamette Drive.

Officials said it was the tree’s age, not the weather, that caused it to fall.

