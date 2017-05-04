Crooked River campsites to be auctioned for eclipse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 30 campsites at the Crooked River Campground in Cove Palisades State Park in Central Oregon will be auctioned off for viewing of the summer solar eclipse.

The location is within the path of Totality for the Eclipse, and slightly south of the expected central line. The campsites will be for

The Oregon State Parks Foundation will be hold the auction for four night campground spaces from 4 p.m. Friday, August 18 through 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 22. The event is a fundraiser for the foundation.

The auction will be held in five sections, with six spots available in each section. Each section will close at a different time.

* The first will close on Monday, May 15 at 8pm PDT;

* the second will close on Tuesday, May 16 at 8pm PDT;

* the third will close on Thursday, May 18 at 8pm PDT;

* the fourth will close on Friday, May 19 at 8pm PDT;

* and, finally the fifth will close on Monday, May 22 at 8pm PDT.

Six Campsites will be in each closing section. The winners will be notified each night. If you did not receive a notification that you won, you may want to bid on sites in the next sections.

In order to bid, you must be a member of the Foundation. You can become a member with a donation of $25 or more. You must be a Member by May 12th in order to participate. Members will be emailed a link to bid on May 12th.