Concrete poured for Vancouver Waterfront project

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A $1.5 billion project to redefine Vancouver’s waterfront reached a major milestone Thursday with the first concrete pour at the site.
The future blueprints for downtown Vancouver call for the most spectacular waterfront district in the Northwest. The untapped land resource will be the home to residential and office space, retail stores and parks on the doorstep of the Columbia River.
“This should be a forward-looking project,” said Barry Cain, the president of Gramor Development. “This is going to set the stage for what’s going to happen in downtown Vancouver for the next 20 years.”
Vancouver’s waterfront park will become a destination for the 2.5 million area residents in the Portland-Vancouver region. Once fully built, more than 6000 new residents and 5000 new office workers will call the Vancouver Waterfront their home or place of work.
“There’s a lot of reason why people should be in downtown Vancouver – and there’s a lot of people who wanna be here,” Cain said.
Vancouver Waterfront development
Vancouver Waterfront development x
