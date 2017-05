LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding an 8-year-old Lake Oswego boy who hasn’t been seen since 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Ricky Gonzalez was last seen in the area of Camen and Daniel Way.

He is 4′ tall, 55 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey Seattle Seahawks shift, faded black jeans and green high-top shoes. He has a white, black and blue BMX-style bike with blue lettering.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.