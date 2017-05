PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were injured a crash in Northwest Portland on Thursday, and one of them was pinned in a car, fire officials said.

The crash happened at NW Skyline Boulevard and Ash Road.

A LifeFlight helicopter was sent to the scene as firefighters worked to extricate the victim who was pinned in a car, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Fire officials said 2 of the victims were critically injured.

