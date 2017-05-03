Woman gets 10 years in foiled murder-for-hire plot

Related Coverage Oregon woman pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a murder-for-hire scheme that unraveled when the felon she hired to kill her ex-husband drove to Utah and alerted him to the plot.

U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken handed down the sentence Wednesday in Eugene, months after Pamela Gygi (ghee-ghee) pleaded guilty to charges of firearm possession and using interstate commerce in a murder-for-hire plot.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Papagni said Gygi was motivated by money. She stood to collect on ex-husband Dean Hamill’s $150,000 life insurance policy.

The would-be hit man told investigators that Gygi paid him $600, and was promised a residence in California, the title to a 2005 Dodge Stratus and the online business Gygi jointly owned with her ex-husband.