PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rescue crews were sent to the Columbia River Gorge Wednesday afternoon after a hiker fell at least 200 feet, sheriff’s deputies said.

The man in his 20s was hiking with another person at Angel’s Rest when he fell, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. He reportedly has serious injuries.

Crews will use a high angle rope rescue to bring him down.

Lifeflight on scene to transport seriously injured hiker who fell 200' near Angels Rest Trailhead. pic.twitter.com/o6VhQYllZ5 — MCSO (@MultCoSO) May 3, 2017

