Report: Brandon Roy injured in shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Portland Trail Blazer Brandon Roy has reportedly been injured in a shooting in California.

A statement from the team was released on Tuesday night wishing Roy well. The statement referred to reports that Roy was wounded as a bystander while visiting family and is expected to recover.

Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts are prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.

Roy played five seasons with the Trail Blazers, from 2006-2011.

KIRO-TV in Seattle reported that the shooting happened in Los Angeles and Roy was in a car when he was shot. He is a high school basketball coach at Nathan Hale High School.