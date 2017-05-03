Police: Restaurant owner bound with tape, robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 58-year-old man is accused of duct taping a restaurant owner to a chair after forcing him, at gunpoint, to empty his establishment’s safe.

Keith Mathew Ingham is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping.

He was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Wednesday in downtown Portland.

He entered a not guilty plea is slated to be back in court on May 11.

The investigation started on April 29, 2015 when Portland Police responded to the Overlook Restaurant in the 1300 block of N. Skidmore Street on reports of an armed robbery.

When police got there, they spoke with the owner who told them that as he was leaving the restaurant, around 11:00 p.m., a man approached him, while wearing a Halloween mask, and forced him to go back to the restaurant.

The victim was forced to shut off the alarm and was directed to the back office, according to court documents.

As the victim was opening the safe, the suspect had the black semi-automatic handgun placed to his head, records show.

Officers learned that the restaurant owner had his ankles and hands ducted taped to a chair and had his eyes and mouth covered with tape.

Detectives found a roll of duct tape at the scene and sent it to the state crime lab, records show.

Officers were able to recover surveillance video from the establishment that shows the suspect taking off his mask and wig before leaving.

According to court documents, there was a reflection of the suspect’s face shown on the front glass door that was picked up by video system.

“The reflection is amazingly clear,” according to court documents.

The case was suspended back in January 2016 because there were very leads on the case.

Eventually, detectives learned of Ingham’s name through someone who worked in the same industry as he did.

Ingham was taken into custody on Tuesday.