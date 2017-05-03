Plane crash on Mulkiteo street caught on dashcam

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dashcam footage caught the moment a small plane crashed in Mulkiteo, Washington, sending a fireball into the sky but somehow causing only minor injuries.

The Mukilteo Police Department said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that a small plane “was down” at Harbor Point Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway, which is also known as State Route 525.

The owner of the plane, who was a passenger, told KOIN 6 News he’s shaken but fine. The plane is registered to Klamath Aviation, which appears to be owned by experienced pilot Justin Dunaway.

The single-engine Piper Cherokee out of Klamath Falls suddenly lost altitude after taking off from Paine Field north of Seattle. A driver, stuck in traffic, used his dashcam to record the crash.

The plane clipped a power line then struck a traffic signal, which ruptured a fuel cell in the wing. As gasoline poured out, the pilot managed to land the plane on the roadway in a fiery touch down. A nearby vehicle caught on fire, police said.

Only 2 people on the ground had minor injuries.

The 30-year-old pilot from Oregon and his passenger didn’t report any injuries.

Bruce Bennett, the owner of the plane and the Aurora Aviation Chief Pilot, told KOIN 6 News emergencies are why pilots train.

But Bennett said he, too, was shocked and impressed how the pilot landed after shearing the powerlines in a likely attempt not to crash while trying to avoid them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report