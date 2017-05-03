Photos: Oregon’s first great day of 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a record-tying 206 days between 70-degree days in Portland — and honestly it felt a lot longer. It’s been a long, wet, kind of dreary winter and spring.
But now — for a brief time — really great weather is found throughout Oregon. Now, we all know it’s likely to change soon, but that’s for later. Now, let’s just enjoy this.
Oregon’s first great day of 2017
Oregon’s first great day of 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run