Photos: Oregon’s first great day of 2017

It was a record-tying 206 days between 70-degree days in Portland

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Western Oregon University in Monmouth on the first really great day of the year, May 3, 2017 (KOIN webcam)
Western Oregon University in Monmouth on the first really great day of the year, May 3, 2017 (KOIN webcam)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a record-tying 206 days between 70-degree days in Portland — and honestly it felt a lot longer. It’s been a long, wet, kind of dreary winter and spring.

But now — for a brief time — really great weather is found throughout Oregon. Now, we all know it’s likely to change soon, but that’s for later. Now, let’s just enjoy this.

Oregon’s first great day of 2017