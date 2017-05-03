Photos: Oregon’s first great day of 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a record-tying 206 days between 70-degree days in Portland — and honestly it felt a lot longer. It’s been a long, wet, kind of dreary winter and spring.

But now — for a brief time — really great weather is found throughout Oregon. Now, we all know it’s likely to change soon, but that’s for later. Now, let’s just enjoy this.

Oregon’s first great day of 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Stoller Estate on the first really great day of the year, May 3, 2017 (KOIN webcam) Sprinkler time for this youngster on the first really great day of the year, May 3, 2017 (Courtesy: Tonya Haywood) A view from Vancouver on the first really great day of the year, May 3, 2017 (KOIN webcam) Mount Hood Meadows on the first really great day of the year, May 3, 2017 (KOIN webcam) Western Oregon University in Monmouth on the first really great day of the year, May 3, 2017 (KOIN webcam) The Eastside Exchange in Portland on the first really great day of the year, May 3, 2017 (KOIN webcam) A slug made an appearance in Scappoose on the first really great day of the year, May 3, 2017 (Courtesy: Tom Morse) Skamania Lodge on the first really great day of the year, May 3, 2017 (KOIN webcam)