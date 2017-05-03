Patron crashes into Triangle Inn after leaving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An accused drunk driver crashed through a bar early Wednesday morning.

Salem Police say 29-year-old Daniel Leonard Wise left Triangle Inn at 3215 Liberty Road S around 12:30 a.m. and got into his 2015 Subaru Forester. He then drove the car through the wall and came to a rest completely inside the bar.

Wise was not injured but one person inside the bar was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Wise was taken into custody at the scene for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Reckless Driving, eight counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and a felony charge of Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver Involved in an Injury Accident.