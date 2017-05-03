Man arrested for throwing flares during May Day riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly throwing road flares into a Target store and police car during a May Day march-turned-riot on Monday, police said.

Damion Zachary Feller was arrested on SE Park Avenue and Stark Street, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Investigators identified him as a suspect after reviewing video of the incident and receiving tips from the public.

There was also evidence that reportedly linked him to the crime.

He was booked into Multnomah County Jail for first-degree arson, second-degree arson and a riot charge. Police said additional charges may be filed.