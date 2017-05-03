Fatal teen OD linked to Dark Net drug traffickers

Related Coverage Portland teen dies after OD, arrests made in SC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two accused drug traffickers remain in federal custody after an investigation that started with the overdose death of a Portland teen.

The investigation involving the Drugs and Vice Division from the Portland Police Bureau, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service started after 18-year-old Aisha Zughieh-Collins was found dead from an overdose U-47700, also known as Pink.

Portland Police determined Zughieh-Collins bought the drugs online from a Dark Net user called “Peter the Great.”

Investigators believe “Peter the Great” is the online screen name of Theodore Khleborod and Ana Milena Barrero, who were arrested in South Carolina on April 26. Investigators from Portland went to Greenville, South Carolina and found drugs in Khleborod and Barrero’s home and packages of drugs Barrero had shipped.

Barrero was taken into federal custody in South Carolina while attempting to mail parcels police believed contained drugs shipments and Khleborod was taken into custody at their home.

Police said they are continuing to investigate more overdose cases linked to Khleborod and Barrero.

