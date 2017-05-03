Conviction tossed for driver who killed girls in leaf pile

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned the conviction of the driver who ran over and killed 2 Forest Grove girls who were in a leaf pile in front of their home in 2013.
On October 20, 2013, Cinthya Garcia-Cisneros drove an SUV through a pile of leaves in the street that 11-year-old Abigail Robinson and 6-year-old Anna Dieter-Eckerdt were playing under, directly in front of their Forest Grove home. Eckerdt died at the scene and her sister passed away the following day.
She and her other passengers told investigators they heard a bump but did not realize they had struck anyone until later that night. However, they did not immediately turn themselves in to police when they discovered what had happened.
She was found guilty in the hit-and-run but did not receive any further jail time. She received six years of formal probation and 250 hours of community service. She was ordered to go through a legal immigration process first because she is in the U.S. illegally.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that Cinthya Garcia-Cisneros was released on Aug. 14. She had been placed in removal proceedings and was held at the detention center in Tacoma for about 7 months.
The Court of Appeals ruling said Garcia-Cisneros had no reason to know the girls were playing in the leaf pile when she drove through it.
‘I forgive you’
At her sentencing on January 31, 2014, the girls’mother Susan Dieter-Robinson, acknowledged the crash as “an accident.” She said she forgives Cisneros and did not want her to spend any more time in jail.
“I too have a choice to make,” Robinson said through tears. “I can live the rest of my life full of anger and resentment towards you. Or, I can choose to forgive you.”
“I forgive you, I do. There are consequences to our behaviors. That’s what we taught our girls.”
Cisneros, who was notably emotional throughout the hearing, offered an apology to the victims’ family.
“There are no words that I can give you guys to let you know how bad I feel,” a sobbing Cisneros said.
“I can’t imagine your pain or what you guys are going through. I’m truly sorry that I cost you guys all of this… You said you forgive me, I really hope that you do.”
“Thank you for saying you’re sorry,” Robinson replied.
Organ donations
The girls’ parents asked if they would be good candidates for organ donations, and the answer was yes.
Today, Abigail’s kidneys are sustaining 2 lives. A young boy received her liver and a child in the Pacific Northwest is able to see through her cornea.
Love Rocks
In the years since Anna and Abby’s deaths, Susan Dieter-Robinson has turned her grief to action.
She began making Love Rocks, honoring what Anna and Abby did for when they became a blended family in 2011. They decorated rocks with hearts for wedding guests.
Her Facebook page taught people how to make Love Rocks and she’s since received notes from all over the world where people have placed and found Love Rocks.
Love Rocks seem to inspire laughter and joy, and kids like to make them.
They’re also working to transform a Forest Grove neighborhood park into Anna and Abby’s Yard.
Anna and Abby’s Yard
Anna and Abby’s Yard x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run
Anna and Abby
Anna and Abby x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run