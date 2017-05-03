Building in SE Portland partially collapses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters were sent to Southeast Portland after a building partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

The building on SE Division Street and SE 48th Avenue houses New Rose Tattoo, Cheshire Motorsports, Nomad Piercing Studio and The Figure Foundation.

Fire officials said a parapet from the building fell onto the sidewalk.

“Part of our building’s roof collapsed,” a post on New Rose Tattoo’s Facebook page states. “Thankfully everyone is safe… we are obviously closed for the rest of the day.”

CLOSURE: Division is closed between 46th and 50th due to partial roof collapse. #pdxtraffic #koin6news — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) May 3, 2017

Short video of damage to local business at 4800 SE Division. No injuries. Portland BDS engineers enroute to assess. pic.twitter.com/Klw7TWzEQo — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 4, 2017