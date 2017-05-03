Building in SE Portland partially collapses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters were sent to Southeast Portland after a building partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, Portland Fire & Rescue said.
The building on SE Division Street and SE 48th Avenue houses New Rose Tattoo, Cheshire Motorsports, Nomad Piercing Studio and The Figure Foundation.
Fire officials said a parapet from the building fell onto the sidewalk.
“Part of our building’s roof collapsed,” a post on New Rose Tattoo’s Facebook page states. “Thankfully everyone is safe… we are obviously closed for the rest of the day.”