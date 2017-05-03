‘Bittersweet day’: Kristen Van Dyke leaves KOIN

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A member of the KOIN family is moving on.

Chief Meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke’s last day with the station is May 3. She’s moving to Utah for family and personal reasons.

“It’s a very bittersweet day for me,” said Van Dyke. “I’ve loved every minute of living here in the Pacific Northwest and thoroughly enjoyed working at KOIN. The group here is not only professional, but sincere in their work and have become more like family to me than co-workers.”

Van Dyke and her dog Ranger came to Portland to join KOIN three years ago, after spending several years at KOIN’s sister station in Albuquerque.

“It’s a tough goodbye, but I plan to visit often! I’ll miss the awesome people of the PNW!” said Van Dyke.