Accused rapist has history of crime allegations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of raping a woman in her apartment on Sunday night has a long history of alleged criminal activity but no significant jail time.

Sean Lacy Jr., 29, faces charges of 1st-degree rape, sodomy, kidnapping, unlawful sexual penetration and burglary for the attack Sunday evening, but has previously been accused of several other crimes involving violence.

In January, Lacy was arrested for assault, strangulation, burglary and possession of meth after he spent the night barricaded inside a Gresham apartment with a baby. According to court documents, he made a plea deal and served 16 hours of community service and paid a $435 fine.

In 2013, Lacy was convicted of a misdemeanor and put on probation. He’s faced other accusations since then of burglary, theft, strangulation and harassment. Most of those cases are listed as “no complaint” in the case files.

Victim’s rights advocates say this could be due to the victims or witnesses who won’t testify in those cases or a lack of evidence.

“While I’m not defending it, it’s understandable,” said Steve Doell, president of Crime Victims United of Oregon. “If you are in fear of your life or afraid of something happening to you and your family because you step forward and have a case prosecuted, you are in a really tough spot.”

In the January 2017 case, the District Attorney’s office filed charges and scheduled two grand juries. but the victim didn’t show up to testify.