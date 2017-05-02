Wheeler surprised how quickly anarchists rioted

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In his first publicly spoken comments since anarchists overtook a May Day march in Portland, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he supports police taking a tougher stance with protesters that escalate to violence.

Around noon Tuesday, Wheeler talked with reporters after a tour at the renovated Franklin High School.

Below are a few of his remarks:

“Given what had happened a few days ago, given what historically happens on May Day, we were absolutely expecting there would be a limited number of people coming in with the intention of disrupting what was otherwise a peaceful march,” Wheeler said. “What did surprise me was how quickly they jumped into it. Typically they wait until after dark, but these guys decided to go very quickly. As soon as they got by the Federal Building they started committing acts of vandalism. The police acted quickly to immediately cancel the march and began arresting people who they were observiing committing acts of vandalism. “That’s exactly what the police bureau should be doing. I applaud them and thank them for being there during difficult and potentially unsafe circumstances.” Asked if the police could have taken a tougher stance, Wheeler said, “It is certainly something I support. … We have been clear in our expectations. I said a few days after I took office when it came to these large-scale protests we would protect First Amendment rights. We would encourage people to secure a permit, that we were not going to alow them access to bridges of freeways for their own protection and the safety and the protection of everybody else in the community. And under no circumstances would we accept violence or vandalism. “We set a clear standard. We have upheld a clear standard and that is what I will continue to do as mayor.”

Earlier in the day, he tweeted his first response: