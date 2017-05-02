Towel pulled off woman at Firstenburg Community Center

Man entered women's locker room

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Vancouver Police are searching for this man, accused of pulling a towel of a woman in locker room. (Vancouver Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unknown man pulled a towel off a woman in the locker room at the Firstenburg Community Center in Vancouver last week.

Vancouver Police say the woman was changing her clothes when the man approached her in the women’s locker room and pulled a towel off her. She told officials she had seen the man in the hallway before the incident with a cellphone in his hand and she thought he had a cellphone in his hand when he was in the locker room.

Surveillance footage shows a man fleeing out the back side door of the community center.

The man is described as Asian, 18-20, short orange-colored hair with long swoopy bangs, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at (360) 487-7399.