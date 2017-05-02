Raw sewage backs up into Cleveland High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Classes and all after-school activities were canceled at Cleveland High School Tuesday afternoon after raw sewage backed up and caused a shutdown of the water system.

A note from Principal Tammy O’Neill said the school was closed immediately “because a suspected main sewer line blockage has resulted in raw sewage back-up and a water system shutdown.”

O’Neill said they’re working to fix the problem as quickly as possible

The closure included the athletic and evening events at the school, but any away athletic events remain scheduled.

