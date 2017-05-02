Portland: It’s about to feel like summer, briefly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to pull out the flip flops and sundresses — it’s about to feel like summer. But summer is also filled with rollercoasters.

The weather is going to warm up in a hurry. Temperatures climb 20 degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday. The warmest day of 2017 so far was Friday April 21, when PDX hit a high temperature of 69 degrees.

High temperatures will likely be between 78 and 82 degrees Wednesday and as warm as 84 on Thursday.

Is it unusual to see 80s in May at PDX? Not at all.

Portland averages four 80-degree days during the month of May. The average first 80 degree day of the year is May 10, and last year Portland saw six 80-degree days in April. Obviously we had none in 2017.

The warm air is moving in from the south as a ridge of high pressure takes over. The warm air is already impacting northern California, where San Francisco hit a high of 84 Monday and San Jose hit 87.

But just as fast as the warm temperatures arrive, they’re gone.

A cooler air mass moves in Friday and high temperatures fall back into the 60s. There’s a chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, so watch for towering clouds and listen for thunder.

Stay in touch with the PDX Weather app — everything you need to know at your fingertips.