Officer injured in crash with possible impaired driver

A Portland police officer was injured in a crash with a possibly impaired driver on SE McGloughlin Blvd on May 2, 2017. (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland police motorcycle officer was injured in a crash on SE McGlaughlin Boulevard Tuesday night, police said.

Police said a car crashed into the back of the officer’s motorcycle while he was stopped in a turning lane. The officer and his motorcycle were knocked to the ground. He was not seriously injured, but was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the other driver may have been impaired and was taken into custody.

Northbound lanes of McGloughlin Boulevard from Holgate Boulevard is closed while traffic police investigate.

The alleged impaired driver who hit a Portland motorcycle officer on May 2 takes a field sobriety test. (KOIN)
