Mom catches nanny mistreating kids on camera

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington mom is outraged after she says her nanny mistreated her children– and it was all caught on camera.

“My son had a bloody nose, a lump on his head and a fat lip and that is when I got the camera.” Kaylin Tompkins said.

Tompkins said the nanny told her he fell off the bed and Tompkins wanted to believe that. But when her daughter also got a bump on her head, she knew something wasn’t right.

Tompkins set up the camera to find out for sure if those injuries were innocent or if there was something else going on.

“I saw her pulling my kids around by their arms, from under tables and throwing around my special needs daughter, who’s very fragile,” Tompkins said.

The video shows several other incidents that concerned Tompkins.

When Tompkins confronted her nanny, she said the woman just walked away without saying anything.

“I don’t feel like this is the first time it’s ever happened,” Tompkins said. “I think it’s just the first time she’s been caught.”

The Clark County Children’s Justice Center is investigating the case, but at this time, that nanny has not been charged with any crimes.

