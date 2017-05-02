Medford bans outdoor marijuana gardens

Related Coverage Medford officials worried about water used for growing pot

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A new local ordinance in Medford has banned growing marijuana in backyards.

The Mail Tribune reported Monday that voters in November approved the ban after some residents objected to the smell of plants growing in their neighborhoods.

Residents could be fined $250 per day for growing marijuana in an outdoor garden. They can still grow indoors or in greenhouses, as long as the smell doesn’t reach neighbors.

Medford allows retail sales of marijuana and has 13 licensed businesses to buy it from.

City attorney Kevin McConnell says police will not be out searching backyards for pot gardens. He says the ordinance will be enforced by way of complaints.